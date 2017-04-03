A sensible verdict by the honourable Justice Ameer Hani Muslim declared the PCS Exams 2013 conducted by the idle SPSC ‘null and void’.

He is worthy of receiving 21-gun salute for reinstating the ceased meritocracy and giving the meritorious candidates a beacon of hope to hit the mark with full devotion and true spirit.

The justice delayed but at last prevailed.



The consistent struggle, by all the deprived candidates, has proved fertile.

This is the stark triumph of merit and pathetic defeat to nepotism.

A new web of optimism has engulfed and overwhelmed the laborious and industrious candidates.

Not all the successful candidates qualified the exams via source but most of them passed it through illegitimate process.

I would love to intimate and counsel all the aspirants to avail the golden chance extensively.



ASFAND BHUTTO,

Islamabad, March 14.

