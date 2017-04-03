South Sudan is very famous for kidnapping of oil workers by armed opposition fighters who often demand a million-dollar ransom to ensure the release of the abducted oil workers.

Recently, a young engineer, Aijaz Hussain Jamli, was abducted by Riek Macchar Group.

He was working in Dar Petroleum Company’s Palouch Oil field.

The Group which abducted him is fighting against the government and had already kidnapped two Indian engineers last week.



However, the real circumstances of the kidnapping are unclear.

Sudan has been devastated by civil wars with tens of thousands being killed since killing is not a big deal for such rebel groups.

The concerned authorise like Chief Minister of Sindh and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are requested to intervene and address this very important issue.

I still remember when I was also selected for the same region in one of its companies and how I narrowly escaped going to Sudan.

It is a very unwelcoming country for unarmed workers as their sole purpose is to simply earn a living over there.

It is requested to the United Nation Organisation, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief Minister of Sindh, Ministry Foreign Affairs, and explicitly to Pakistan’s Diplomat to Sudan to ascertain the matter on diplomatic levels with the Government of South Sudan for safe and early recovery of the young engineer whose family is anticipating his homecoming.



NASIR SOOMRO,

Hyderabad, March 21.

