Almost more than 51% of drivers use alcohol while driving on Pakistani roads.

Alcohol and marijuana use while driving is an unexpected crash risk for Pakistani drivers.

A significant proportion of road traffic crashes is attributed to alcohol and marijuana use while driving badly.

Sale and use of both substances are illegal in Pakistan and is not considered a threat for road traffic injuries.

Road traffic crashes account for more than 1.

2 million lives lost annually across the globe.

This loss is accompanied by almost 50 million injuries an important contributor to the global disability burden.



Most of this burden is born by low a d middle-income countries of the world.

By the year of 2030, road traffic injuries will be the fifth leading causes of death, most of this increase is projected to be in the low middle-income countries.

Studies from low middle-income countries still show 4% to 69% of injured drivers are having alcohol in their blood.

Although alcohol use isn’t well documented from the developing world.

A significant proportion of commercial drivers use stimulates to keep awake and relieve fatigue during their work schedules.

This usage is also associated with increased risk for crashes in this population Pakistan is a low-income country and has a fifth highest annual member of road traffic injury related deaths(40000) in the world.

Commercial drivers contributed 60% of this burden.



Although law against driving while intoxicated do exist in Pakistan and use of alcohol is completely prohibited for all drivers, the effectiveness of these laws in controlling the problems in questionable.

As an Islamic state, the sale and use of alcohol and marijuana are banned for the general public and they are not considered potential contributor to road traffic crashes.

But with changing pattern of alcohol use with the labour class having the highest commercial drivers may not be immune to this driving hazard.

Thus, alcohol and marijuana use is highly prevented in Pakistan and this issue needs to be recognized by concerned authorities and methods such as random breath tests and sobriety check points need to be employed for proper law enforcement.



FOZIA A.

GHAFOOR,

Kech, July 12.

