In Pakistan begging on the streets has become a profession. Almost at every stop you are greeted by beggars. They gather around you when you stop at a signal. The most awful thing is that they encourage their children to beg and despite being physically fit. They are able to do manual labour if they desire to earn an income. Women carrying their babies and begging while making statements which make the people emotional seem rehearsed. Healthy beggars should be made to work and disabled ones should be taken care off at by the welfare system. The authorities should take steps and save the people from the nuisance that is poverty.

HAMZA KHAWAR,

Rawalpindi, January 3.