The most dangerous and deadliest illness in the world is the Coronary Artery Disease (CAD).

It is also called the ischemic heart disease.

According to WHO, about 7.

4 million people die of ischemic heart disease annually.

It is also the deadliest disease in the US as well as other parts of the world.

In the US, CAD is the most common disease and it takes about 380,000 lives each year.

The reasons for the spread of this disease are high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking.

Hence, if we want protection from this harmful disease, we should take regular exercise and intake good nutrition.



SANA SAMAD,

Turbat, January 3.

