Education is one of the most corrupt sectors in Pakistan.

Almost 70 percent of funds are allocated for education.

In order for solutions to be recommended, the issues and problems of the education system of Pakistan need to be looked at.

It is because of them that the country is lagging behind in achieving its Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) regarding education.



Pakistan’s engagement in war against terrorism also affected the promotion of literacy campaign.

The militants targeted schools and students; several educational institutions were blown up, teachers and students were killed in Balochistan, KPK and FATA.



Pakistan laid down plenty of development plans including the National Plan of Action 2001-2015 and Education Sector Reforms (ESR).

However, in Pakistan the situation is worse.

Rote learning, low enrolment rates at the primary level, a dearth of trained teachers, outdated syllabus, poor planning are the order of the day.



The educational system of the country is based on different mediums which divides the students in two segments.

Mostly private schools are English medium while the government schools are Urdu medium.

Regional differences are also a major cause for a poor educational system in Pakistan.

The government of Pakistan should take steps to remove the above mentioned problems so as to improve the quality of educational systems of the country because today’s students are tomorrow’s nation builder.



SHAHJAN MUNEER,

Turbat, January 2.

