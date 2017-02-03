An SMS received by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) by the candidates who applied for various posts which said, “Test for various posts start from 08-01-2017 and Print your Admission Certificate from FPSC website.

”

There are only two centres of the FPSC in Sindh, one in Karachi and the second in Sukkur.

However, people from more than 13 districts were set to appear for the test and due to increased distances, it was hard for candidates to arrive on time.

Some left their city a day before while some stayed with their friends or in hotels.



It is requested that the authorities should think about the poor candidates who will bear a lot expenses for the said test.

So, a change in the timing of the test should be planed so that people can easily reach at the venue.



SHAHID AHMED QURESHI,

Badin, January 3.

