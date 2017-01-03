Why is the Indus River still running dry and why is there no improvement at the Delta despite an increase in water levels in the Tarbela and Mangla Dams? The reason is that with the increase in population from 8 crore to 20 crore over the 40 years since Tarbela dam was commissioned, the demand for irrigation water has increased and the 14 canals at three barrages in Sindh consume all the water in the river, leaving nothing for the Delta.

The common man does not know that it is his own ignorance which is the cause of his misery.

It is for the intelligentsia to understand this simple demand and supply equation and educate the masses through columns and letters to the print and electronic media.



ENGR KHUSHID ANWER,

Lahore, November 10.

