The major problems that Pakistan faces these days is corruption, electoral fraud, terrorism, shortage of water, load shedding etc.

The politicians move towards personal gains rather than the betterment of the society and the country is left neglected.

The main focus of our Prime Minister seems to be on building and improving infrastructure along with engaging in petty fights with opposition.

With a shift towards fixing these problems, we forget to recognize and rectify the social, economic and religious issues that every citizen faces on a daily basis.

The inefficiency in terms of the application of law needs to be improved which can only be done under ood leadership.



SUMERA MIR BAIZ,

Karachi, November 13.

