I read the letter on the subject above which raised pertinent questions which have to be answered.

My prediction is that the plant will run only for three months or less as the issues of logistics, pollution and water needs are insurmountable.

Please read my article titled: “Cleaning Beijing Polluting Lahore”, so my questions are; Is the plant new or used? What pollution control measures have been adopted and how will they be ensured? Why was this site selected? Why 1700 acres of prime agro land has been allocated? How will the supply of coal be guaranteed? What is the daily water requirement of the plant and how will it be met?

DR FARID A.

MALIK,

Lahore, June 13.

