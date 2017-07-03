Kindly allow me to draw the attention of the concerned authorities through the column of your esteemed newspaper about wall chalking in Karachi. It was when, I was on my way back home, I observed something written on the wall along my path. Even though laws have been passed against wall chalking and illegal advertising, they are not precisely implemented. Some people continue promoting their business through wall chalking. Such type of unethical advertisement destroy the beauty of the city and increase visual pollution, making the city yet more ugly. This uncivilized behavior should cease in order to make our city clean and more beautiful.

I request concerned authorities to blank out wall chalking in the city as soon as possible.

MISBAH HAROON,

Karachi, June 13.