Mian Sahib has compared himself to a lion and the opposition parties to 100 jackals, which according to him, in an unequal duel.

The image of a lion of today is that of a marauding brute.

It does not befit Mian Sahib to reduce himself even symbolically to animal status.

A lion compares poorly with a jackal which is a cunning animal while the lion is a brute and so-called king of the jungle.

Pakistan is not a jungle but a country of 200 million people.

Mian Sahib needs to adopt the symbol of a Shaheen instead of a lion, which is degrading in our parlance.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, May 12.

