Balochistan is the richest province of Pakistan for its vast mineral reserves but is ignored in other sectors.

There is no opportunity for players of Balochistan province to play their due role in the national team of Pakistan.

Despite being a part of Pakistan, the Baloch players are ignored in PSL and not even taken in domestic level tournaments even though they are experts in all areas of the sport.

The PCB should be more vigilant regarding the talents in Balochistan.



FIDA ZAMAN,

Kech, May 12.