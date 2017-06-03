Any ordinary three-year old boy would proudly demonstrate his skipping skills to you.

My three-year old son, Asif, only watches other children skipping around and longs to join them.

But Asif is not an ordinary child.

He is my young fighter battling cancer.

I drive a taxi in Peshawar and we are content as long as we get meals three times a day.

I could not afford the life-saving cancer treatment for my son and I don’t have words to express my relief to learn that Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre will be providing best cancer care to my son.

I look forward to the day when my son will be able to run towards me.

I know that I would have been unable to even hope for that day without the well-wishers and supporters of the hospital.



ZIA ULLAH,

Lahore, May 30.

