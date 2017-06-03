Any ordinary three-year old boy would proudly demonstrate his skipping skills to you.
My three-year old son, Asif, only watches other children skipping around and longs to join them.
But Asif is not an ordinary child.
He is my young fighter battling cancer.
I drive a taxi in Peshawar and we are content as long as we get meals three times a day.
I could not afford the life-saving cancer treatment for my son and I don’t have words to express my relief to learn that Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre will be providing best cancer care to my son.
I look forward to the day when my son will be able to run towards me.
I know that I would have been unable to even hope for that day without the well-wishers and supporters of the hospital.
ZIA ULLAH,
Lahore, May 30.