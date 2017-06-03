Bullying has become one of the biggest problems for our youth.

Bullying has been present in Pakistan for a long time, and it is increasing quickly with new ways of bullying others.



Threatening someone verbally over mobile phones or internet through various social networks like Face book is very common nowadays.

This is known as cyber bullying.



According to a study done among 25 countries, Pakistan takes 22nd place for the highest rate of cyber bullying.

Pakistan has been included in the list of fastest growing countries that are using internet which is why cybercrime is increasing.



Women in Pakistan are the most likely victims of bullying.

In Pakistan, where family’s honour usually depends on a woman, her behaviour comes under close scrutiny.

When such a woman is bullied she finds suicide as an easy way out.



It was reported in Dawn that a 16-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan in Karachi because the owner of the house where she worked had harassed and bullied her.

There are many other cases about girls being bullied which have never been reported.



Bullying is not bound to any particular place like school, college, university or internet.

You can now find bullies anywhere.

In 2005 it was reported in Dawn that a contractor was accused of bullying bus owners in Hyderabad.

According to the law the contractor could not charge more than 100 rupees for parking fees but he forced the owners to pay rupees 800 as a parking fees.

One of the drivers refused to pay the amount and the contractor harassed him and also smashed the windows of his coach.



The question is why do bullies bully.

It is because of various issues of our society.

Social issues, cultural issues, family issues all play a part.

Mostly the families which are not warm and loving towards their children, the families which do not share feelings with each other are the one which produce bullies in our society.



Having power is also the reason why people bully.

People with power have zero tolerance that is why they bully.

They cannot handle rejection.



To stop this problem, we need to spread awareness about the problem by understanding the roots of the problem because there is little difference between the bully and the victim since they are both victims in their own ways.



KOMAL KANZA,

Karachi, May 11.

