It is heart wrenching to point out that kids are allegedly being kidnapped every day by unidentified kidnappers.

Over 35,000 kidnapping cases have been registered across the country.

They frequently kidnap the kids from streets, parks and other public places.



Subsequently, they blackmail their parents to not report it to the police and demand money in return for the child.

Therefore, I request the country’s police departments to prevent such acts in order to provide proper protection to kids.



MANNAN SAMAD,

Makran, May 12