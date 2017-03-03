According to media reports, the board reviewed the audit report of the first edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in its governing board meeting.

The findings showed that the profit earned by PCB is estimated to be $2.

6 million, as well as the amount handed over to the five franchises, which was worth $2 million, leaving the board with $600,000 for itself.

PCB said that they withdraw a minor share from PSL and rest of the revenue is distributed to franchises.

If PSL is really independent, then why are PCB board of governors appointed as directors? PCB said, no dual employee will work in PCB, but this is not the case.



Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan has decided that all those who are doing multiple jobs will now have to choose one.

I think that, PCB should remove all the employees who have dual jobs, either they work for PCB or they work for their organisations.



PCB wants to change its domestic structure, they want to end department teams and want that departments sponsor the regional teams.

The Pakistan team’s performance is declining and the main reason is that less department teams are playing domestic cricket.

If PCB wants to improve the domestic structure than they should adopt the system of the late 80’s and early 90’s era when team performance was outstanding.

Due to the PCB policies, the cricket trend is failing.

PCB should also change the regional association election system in which two groups are in contest for the post of president, secretary and treasurer.

Same people will run the association for decades.



In my opinion, PCB should change their voting system instead of clubs, retired national team players from all formats should be allowed to vote.

Repetition of participation should not be allowed so that new people elect every time.



GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN,

Karachi, February 16.

