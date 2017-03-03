It is a well-known fact that Karachi is a large and vast city, flourishing in all directions and fraught with countless problems.

Reckless driving in the city is also one of the major problems.

The drivers of Karachi are very careless, they do not follow the driving rules.

They are fond of rash driving.

The buses and mini buses of Karachi are always over loaded and two or three passengers are often seen hanging from the foot board or sittings on the roof.

The result is that accidents are quite common in Karachi.

Rash driving is also dangerous to pedestrians and as well as small vehicles.



I therefore request the authorities concerned, to take this issue into consideration and relieve us from further distress.



UROOJ NAQVI,

Karachi, February 17.

