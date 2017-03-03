After successful exploration missions to the Moon and Mars, India successfully put a record 104 satellites, including 96 of US, from a single rocket into orbit on February 15, in the latest triumph for its famously frugal space programme.

Let all of us be aware that all our vital movements and installations are under constant surveillance from space.



Mr President, please be patron-in-chief of science and technology like Pundit Jawahar Lal Nehru and not of cricket.

Let us concentrate on producing top class scientists, engineers and technologists instead of top class cricketers and singers, a drastic change in mindset of rulers, politicians and the nation.



M.

AKRAM NIAZI,

Rawalpindi, February 16.

