This is in reference to the falling educational and disciplinary standards at Divisional Public School (DPS) in Model Town, Lahore, which used to be a premier institution of Lahore.

Located at just a few minutes from the Chief Minister’s secretariat and residence, the school has slumped to the lowest ebb in its 40 years existence.



The school has produced several luminaries in the past, including a former attorney general of Pakistan, federal and provincial ministers and numerous high ranking civil and military officers.

DPS is suffering because of a sub-standard leadership which neither has the academic qualifications or training nor the experience to hold this high office.



Therefore, the residents of Model Town call upon the Chief Minister and the Minister of Education to immediately replace the existing head of the school so as to save it from complete collapse.



RESIDENTS OF MODEL TOWN,

Lahore, May 2.

