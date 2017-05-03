Sheila Abdus-Salaam was the first female Muslim woman to serve as a US judge, and was found dead in New York’s Hudon river on Wednesday.

According to news reporters, Sheila Abdus Salaam, a 65 years old associate judge of New York’s highest court was found dead in Hudson river.

She was started her law career with east Brooklyn legal services and served as a New York state assistant attorney General according to the court of appeals website.

I request to the people that they should pray for her.



DILDAR GHANI,

Turbat, April 13.

