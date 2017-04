Every day, I travel on the Mall from Fortress Stadium to NCA and back.

Every day, I see new flex placards on every utility pole; one, two or even three.

They are all about the new programmes which Chief Minister Punjab launches every day.

These placards have no reality and they make no impact either.

It is simply the waste of taxpayers’ money.

Can the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court stop this extravagant ridiculousness?

INSPECTOR QABACHA,

Lahore, April 1.