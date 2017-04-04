We are living in a developing country and as a common Pakistani we lack different necessities like drinking water, health, education, jobs and a safe and a peaceful environment.

What makes me sad are the insignificant issues or issues impacting only the rich that are being discussed in media.

For the last few days, media is all out on own money on delivery of new cars as if it is the issue of every common citizen living in Pakistan.



Own money on delivery of cars is the issue of the elite class, primarily since almost 80 percent of the people in Pakistan can’t afford to buy new cars and hence travel by public transport.

Still, the media does not bother to highlight the condition of public transport in Pakistan.

Even in cities like Karachi, situation is gravely serious.



FAREED A SIDDIQI,

Karachi, March 21.

