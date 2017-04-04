A vast majority of people in our Pakistani society believe and feel that there is moral anarchy because no one is held accountable for what is being done wrong.

Also, this is why we read and hear that people do not hesitate to take law in their own hands.

This is, indeed, extremely dangerous situation but who cares.



Had our rulers cared for or owned this country, they would have initiated the desired reforms in domains of be it constitutional law, civil law, criminal law, service/administrative law, among others, to create a just, transparent, tolerant and a prosperous society.

Indeed, the changing situations and circumstances call for radical changes in our laws because it is only law which can rekindle hope, bring peace and progress in the society.

Above all, create a culture of repentance and forgiveness in the society.



HASHIM ABRO,

Islamabad, March 22