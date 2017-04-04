The University of Karachi is one of the largest in the country catering to the educational needs of around 27,000 students.

Unfortunately, its fleet of buses is inadequate for such a large number of students.



There are only 27 ‘point buses’ running at the moment.

Students have no option but to squeeze their way into the already packed buses with conductors shouting for more people to come in.

Some students cling to the doors and some perch on the roofs; getting a seat is a rare possibility.

Female students are the worst sufferers as it is impossible for them to make their way into the crowded buses.



I request the concerned authorities to allocate funds to the University of Karachi so that it can improve its transport system.



HANOZIA HAYAT KHANZADA,

Karachi, March 21.

