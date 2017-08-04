Recently, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) with the approval of Planning Commission has been allocated Rs2.

763billion for the establishment of two university colleges in the province of Balochistan, one each in Zhob and Dera Murad Jamali, with an aim to provide better opportunities for higher education in order to change the fate of its youth.



It is indeed alarming for Balochistan that there are only seven universities across the province which are recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

As a result, students are forced to go to other cities for gaining higher education.

Therefore, there is an urgent need for targeted policies to set up more universities in the province.



MANNAN SAMAD,

Kech, July 15.

