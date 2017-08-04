Sir, the Nation in its editorial of July 14, ‘Dams needed urgently’, is pleased to inform us that: Pakistan is on the verge of becoming water scarce, because of lack of dams we are losing water worth billions of rupees, this is ridiculous in a country which needs 90% of the available water for agriculture, what is even more ridiculous is that we have known all this but have not been able to build the much-needed dams, so on and so forth.



The question is if we all knew about this what did we do about it.

When the party in power at the time had spent more than a year deliberating on the landmark Water Apportionment Accord of 1991, whereby all the provinces agreed to the necessity of more dams on all the rivers, but the other major political party on coming into power rejected the Accord, did the daily Nation show enough concern to conduct investigative reporting in order to sift facts from fiction, knowing that not building dams would land us where we are today.



When another head of government tried to build consensus on Kalabagh dam, the more superior dam to build, as confirmed by the multi-pronged operation carried out by many teams over many years, in the end for him to confess that although Kalabagh dam was by far the superior dam he was having to announce the construction of Bhasha dam, to save the Federation.



Did the Nation or any other newspaper try to find out what was happening again and again? All that the editors who are now blowing hot and cold did was to throw letters by concerned citizens into waste paper baskets.



I have been with the Nation since day one and remember the days when it was most supportive of Kalabagh dam.



ENGR KHURSHID ANWER,

Lahore, July 14.

