National Database and Registration Authority(NADRA) is one of the biggest and important offices in Turbat.

However, from different areas of district including Dasht, Trump, Nasirabad and etc people come here for fulfilling their works as it is the only office in all the district .

it is unfortunate that NADRA office is unfacilitated as there is no any good arrangement for people to sit, on-availability of cold water and mostly load shedding occurs during works which result to suspend all the necessary works for tomorrow.



The Provincial Government should fulfill all the facilities to NADRA office of Turbat in order to make citizens comfort and save their precious time from wastage.



NAVEED NASIR,

Turbat, July 19.

