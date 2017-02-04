In 2010, US supermarkets and grocery stores threw out 43 billion pounds’ worth of food which was expired according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The sale of expired items is a big issue in Pakistan and is one that is affecting the lives of many people.

More than 100,000 children have lost their lives because of diarrhoea-related diseases which were caused by the consumption of expired items.



In June last year, the food authority in Lahore carried out 12,150 inspections in which 1,000 eateries were sealed and 375 people were arrested for gross negligence.

The government is not paying the required attention to this issue.

I am afraid that the sale of expired items is being taken lightly by the authorities and is proving to be terribly hazardous for the people.

Those involved in this practice should be heavily punished.



HASSAAN AZIZ QAZI,

Wah Cantt, January 4.

