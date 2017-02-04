A new human organ has been discovered hiding in the human digestive system.

The mesentery's purpose isn't fully understood, but its presence could hold the key to treating digestive diseases.

It is classified as a previously unrecognised organ.

The findings have caused excitement in the medical community, as this is the basis for a whole new area of surgery and science.

Professor Coffey hopes that the reclassification could be the key to the treatment of abdominal and digestive diseases resulting in less invasive surgeries, fewer complications, faster patient recovery and low costs overall.



Moreover, it will change what and how medical students around the world are taught about the digestive system.

Being a medical student, it's my humble request that medical textbooks should be updated to include the “mesentery’s" new position.



AMEERA AYOUB,

Turbat, January 4.

