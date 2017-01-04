According to a news report, Pakistan has nearly 94,000 people suffering from Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Surprisingly, only 7,560 are getting the treatment to rid them of the disease.

Last year, the National AIDS Control Program received $9.

8 million from global funds and an additional Rs30 million from the government’s side.

This year, the global fund has been increased to $18 million and patients of HIV will get free treatment this year.

The youth and media personnel should create awareness for a way out of the deadly disease.



SANA SAMAD,

Turbat, November 14.

