Mr Trump’s election speeches have terrorised countless people all over the world.

In my humble opinion, Trump will be a changed man after taking over the responsibilities of the US President.

He will have to take into account the sayings of the Congress and other various government departments for workable policies in the interest of America.



He is most likely to pay greater attention to the US economy and problems of employment.

He is likely to deport illegal immigrants, discourage outsourcing, encourage return of manufacturing facilities to America, review China trade relations, withdraw maximum possible troops from abroad for the economy, encourage “made in America” consumption, reduce taxes on local products to reduce prices, improve free healthcare and introduce more facilities for senior citizens.

Such measures to improve the life of a common man may be his ultimate goal.



M.

AKRAM NIAZI,

Rawalpindi, November 14.

