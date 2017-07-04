Hyperloop has a plan of nine European routes which will travel at a very high speed such as 20 minutes from Paris to London which at this time takes 3 hours by train.



In policies that aim to revolutionise transportation in Europe, the proposed routes are expected to connect 44 cities with a distance of 5,000 kilometres.

An Hyperloop is a mode of transportation that moves people and things at the speed of airline (1,000 km/h) but at prices similar to bus travel tickets.

The concept, created by Elon Musk in 2012, incorporates reduced-pressure tubes in which pressurized capsules ride on an air cushion driven by linear induction motors and air compressors.



The Hyperloop system, delivers this method of transportation in the form of a pod vehicle, using a reduced-pressure tube that reduces air resistance allowing the pod to travel at 1000 km/h.

According to Musk, Hyperloop would be useful on Mars as no tubes would be needed because Mars’ atmosphere is about 1% the density of the Earth’s.

For the Hyperloop concept to work on Earth, low-pressure tubes are required to reduce air resistance.

However, if they were to be built on Mars, the lower air resistance would allow an Hyperloop to be generated without a tube, only a track.

The first test of the Hyperloop system was conducted in 2016.

The test demonstrated that its custom linear electric motor could propel the pod from 0 to 110 miles in just one second.

Next Hyperloop trains will be able to travel at 6,000 km/h, reducing 6 hours airline flying time to just one hour.



ENGR.

MANSOOR AHMED,

Faisalabad, June 13.

