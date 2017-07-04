The widespread use of plastic carry bags undoubtedly poses a serious problem, with global warming on the rise, we have to do every bit that we can in order to save our planet.

The major chemicals that are used to make plastic, are highly toxic and pose a serious threat to all living beings on earth.



While there should be a strict ban on the use of plastic, considering its ill-effects on the human beings and the environment, people should desist from accepting stuff in plastic bags.

It is the moral duty of all people to refrain from using plastic bags.

While educating people on the need to shun plastic, we also need to increase availability of cheaper, safer, durable alternatives.

Cloth and jute bags need to be reasonably priced and easily available.

Authorities alone cannot be blamed for pollution.

If every individual decides not to use plastic bags, our cities would be much better places to live in.

Unless we honestly implement all ways to eliminate plastic, its ill-effects will continue to haunt us back.

The least we can do is to say “no” to plastic bags.

Plastic is widely used in our day to day life.

Starting from a pen to a polythene bag in which we carry fruits and books, are all forms of plastic.



VINOD C.

DIXIT,

India, June 12.

