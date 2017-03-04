Nowadays, burning cases in Pakistan are on the rise.

The victims of acid attacks are usually females.

In Pakistan, more than 50% of the cases are of acid throwing and it has been estimated and among them more than 90% cases have been undecided because the victim of acids are mostly the poor people and in Pakistan.

There is no such value for the poor, that is the reason, cases of acids are being occurred to the life of every other individual.



According to a report that approximately 65% cases of acid and burn victims were women and girls and 15% were children.

80% of the survivors earn less than Rs8,000 per month.

The police do not even dare to arrest the rich people, creating a huge effect on the increasing rate acid cases in Pakistan.

I appeal to the government to dismiss those police officers who do not have the courage to arrest the rich people.



MEHRAJ ALTAF,

Turbat, February 16.

