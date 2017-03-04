As an American living abroad, I am truly concerned with the direction that the new President is taking the United States in.

He promises to make our country safe for all Americans, regardless of race, colour or creed.

“We all bleed the same colour.

”

Furthermore, if this is true, then in order to provide safety for Americans, he must have the intelligence to know that in order to keep us safe, there must be a world that also feels safe, for we are so interconnected.

Thus, he must take the step along with the leader of China, to reduce the number of nuclear weapons.

However, Mr Trump needs to take the next step, not only promise to reduce, but to eliminate all nuclear weapons from the face of the Earth, and it needs to be done now more than ever.



NOOR BAKHSH,

Kech, February 16.

