Pakistan is has yet again become a target of dastardly terror attacks.

Multiple terrorist attacks across the four provinces of the country, in a short span of just a week, is indeed a matter of grave concern for all.

Terrorist attack on the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalander at Sehwan Sharif, Sindh on February 16 has in fact, shaken the confidence of the people and emboldened the ruthless terrorists to commit such heinous crimes with greater intensity in the days ahead.



It is truly very sad that at least 72 innocent devotees (43 men, 20 children and 9 women) were reportedly killed and over 200 were injured in the suicide bombing that took place at the shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The sources said that the bomber struck inside the compound, where a large number of devotees were performing ‘Dhamal’, a devotional dance.



This shameful act of the terrorists must be condemned by the civilised world in the strongest terms.

The world community must stand united against the terrorists and strengthen the hands of Pakistan to fight its long-drawn war against the menace of terrorism successfully.



The government and the valiant armed forces of Pakistan must join forces to control the fresh wave of terrorist attacks in the country.

Needless to say, the courageous people of Pakistan will, as they always stand like a rock behind them and support the endeavours directed towards wiping out the terrorists and the terrorism from the soil of this country, once and for all.



M FAZAL ELAHI,

Islamabad, February 17.

