Sarfraz Ahmmed is the captain of Pakistan international cricket team in T20 and ODI.

As it is known to everyone that Misbah-ul-haq recently decided to retire after the test series against West Indies next month.

However, Sarfraz Ahmmed has permanent place in the team as he already leads the side in two formats Twenty20 and ODI.

Therefore, he is currently the best possible option to head the test team.

Misbah-ul-haq announced his retirement from test cricket last week after the West Indies series.

And Pakistan will play three series against the West Indies which begin on April 2.

It is good that if PCB select Sarfraz Ahmmed for Test captaincy because he is already the captain in T20 and ODI showing good performance.



DILDAR GHANI,

Turbat, April 13.

