Census 2017 is being carried out in the country after a gap of 19 years with the help of civilian volunteers and the army.

A week before the census took off, one political party expressed its concern about the census details that were ordered to be filled in pencil in Sindh province.

The political party used social media and other means of communication to make people aware of this and urged them not to let the census staff fill any detail in pencil.



Last but not the least, the Sikh community living in Pakistan has raised its concern that the census form does not have their community’s name mentioned in religion column of census form.



I have few questions for the government regarding Census 2017:

Who did the government assign the task of preparing the census form?

If those assigned with this herculean task were not capable enough to accept this challenge, why was the census form not discussed in parliament or brought in media for discussion?

The format of the census form could have been floated in public domain for people’s valuable feedback.



Government will be spending billions of rupees of the exchequers to conduct census in the country only to yield questionable results.

A job half done is a job not done at all.



M RAFIQUE ZAKARIA,

Karachi, March 21.

