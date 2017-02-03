During the ongoing PANAMA hearings by the SC, many a stalwart of the PML (N) leadership has hinted at going to the Awami Court who they claim had returned MNS with 2/3 majority.

Just to be sure, I dug up some of the old newspapers and found the following:

Party Total votes bagged (May 12, 1 pm)

PML-N 9,781,703, PTI 3,633,060, PPP 3,381,223, MQM 2,108,360, PML-Q 834,572, PML-F 610,906, JUI-F 278,636, JI 91,668

The total number of the registered voters for the 2013 election was 86,194,802

Thus PML (N) polled 9,781,703 / 86,194,802 X 100 = 11.

35 per cent which is not even simple 51% majority what to talk of 2/3rd majority.

It is as simple as that out of 86,194,802 registered voters a very hefty number of 76,413,099 voters did not vote for it.



Do they have any moral justification of going to them for the final decision?

COL.

RIAZ JAFRI (RETD),

Rawalpindi, July 18.

