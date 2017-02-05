Keti Bandar is a port on the Arabian Sea, located in the Thatta district of Sindh and was built on the remains of Debal.

The project was initiated by the PPP government to promote coal-based energy alternatives and to develop medium and small scale industries.

However, it was abandoned by the subsequent governments.

The good news is that the Keti Bandar project has been made part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).



Ports play an important role for the development of any country.

India has 12 major ports and 185 small ports.

A huge amount, approximately $15 billion is being invested by Indian government in the port sector development.

The River Indus had many ports which were destroyed due to the ravages of the river or by the change of its course.

There is a strong need to rebuild these ports after considering adequate hydrographic surveys and financial feasibilities.

The Sindh government must endeavour to make Keti Bandar a deep sea water port.



ENGR.

MANSOOR AHMED,

Faisalabad, January 4.

