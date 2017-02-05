Cellphones play a vital role to the country and the society but unfortunately it is being misused in today’s day and age by sending silly text messages, making useless calls and playing games all the time.



Moreover, the cellphone is a very useful invention for us that we take for granted.

It can be considered as a portable computer but we don’t appreciate its actual worth.



I humbly request the authorities to bring about some sort of awareness which would introduce new methods for blocking calls as soon as possible.



NOOR BAKHSH,

Turbat, January 28.

