It has been three months since the announcement of dividends for all shareholders of the Pakistan State Oils Company for the financial year ending in 2016.

However, the payments haven not been made since the announcements.

It is surprising to note that, in today’s world of technological advancement, our country’s biggest company takes more than three months to pay the dividend it owes to its shareholders.

Improvement is surely needed.

I would like to request Mr Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the honourable Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources who also is the chairman of PSO’s board of directors, to look into this matter and help the shareholders to get payed timely.



EJAZ AHMAD MAGOON,

Lahore, November 14.

