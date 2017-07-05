The transgender community is openly humiliated in our society.

They are not accorded equal rights that other people in the society enjoy.

The topic of transgender has become such a taboo that our society does not even bother to discuss their rights.



Most of us do not even consider them as a part of our society.

One of the leading issues that the transgender community is facing is that of illiteracy.

The second and consequent aspect is the unemployment as there is hardly any opportunity available for them.

Therefore, I would like to appeal the government and NGO’s to kindly focus on the education and employment of transgender community to help them live dignified lives.



FAHEEM AHMED,

Karachi, June 14.

