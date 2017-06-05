Karachi University, one of the well-known government institutions, has been facing a very major problem regarding their bus point strategy.

The number of points allotted by the University are not sufficient to fulfill the needs of the students.

There are thousands of students who are studying in different department of K.

U, majority of which have to come through the university points.

But situation of their points is very crucial – students are over loaded on these points by drivers and conductors of K.

U, just to collect a greater amount of fare.

They overlook the possibility of any accidents or mishaps in such a case.

Therefore I am requesting through this newspaper that they kindly arrange a sufficient number of points as according to the strength of students, so that students are not exposed to the dangers of such a drastic incident.



HAMNA KHAN,

Karachi, May 31.

