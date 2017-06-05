Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari has rightly questioned the wisdom of Ehteram-i-Ramazan (Amendment) Bill approved by Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs which prohibits eating and drinking in public during the month of Ramazan and inflicts harsh punishments on violators including prison sentence up to three month.



Ramazan is a month of blessings and not sufferings.

Holy Qur’an has made ‘Deen’ easy for the faithful and exempted them from fasting under certain conditions but the Senate Committee has concentrated only on harsh punishments.

Senate Committee should have considered children, sick, senior citizens in poor health, travellers, flight safety, dehydration and death from the hot weather, and various other situations where fasting can be hazardous to health and life of many.



It is hoped that the worthy Senate Committee will kindly reconsider the bill in consultation with religious scholars and medical specialists to make life safe and easy for citizens during Ramazan – the month of blessings.



M.

AKRAM NIAZI,

Rawalpindi, May 14.

