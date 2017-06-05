I personally know a SST teacher in a well-reputed and accomplished branch of MC Model High School situated in Satellite Town, Rawalpindi.

This teacher’s confession about the recent order of government shook me.

Usually the most appealing benefit to a teacher is summer vacations but in the government sector, teachers are threatened and forced to double as marketing agents, going door to door persuading parents to make their child their school to increase enrolment of students, otherwise teachers will not be permitted to avail summer holidays.

This compulsion has been increasing their stress levels, which in turn can highly effect their health as well as work efficiency.



HUMNA NAFEES,

Rawalpindi, May 13.

