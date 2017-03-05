It was reported in The Nation on February 13, 2017 that 12 power centres are being built for generating electricity by next year.

However, not a single centre (dam) is being built to store water which would generate power in the bargain at dirt cheap rates.

This myopia for water looks strange in the vision of our planners, which are blind to the water shortage which is seriously affecting our agriculture sector.

Mr.

Modi of India threatens us by depriving us of last drop of water.

Only power cannot save us from disasters, as our 70% people in rural areas depend on agriculture which has been deliberately ignored by the government, with a tilt to industry and not agriculture.

Would anybody listen to travails of agriculture which is the base for raw materials of feeding industry?

DR MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, February 17.

