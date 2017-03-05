PSL has now become a brand of Pakistani cricket.

It has engaged thousands of cricket followers from around the globe.

It is not only aired on TV channels, but is also available live on YouTube and other websites.

Considering the efforts of PCB, all Pakistanis want that matches should be held in Pakistani stadiums.

The attack on Sri Lankan team closed the door for international cricket in Pakistan.

Last year, the Zimbabwe cricket team arrived in Lahore to play for a series.

This year, PCB is organising the PSL final in Lahore, but it faced a setback due to blast in Lahore Killing dozens of people.

PCB is still hopeful of organising the final in Lahore, hoping that if not all but few international Players will decide to participate in final of PSL.

I hope that everything goes smoothly and final takes place in Lahore successfully.



SYEDA MEHAK FATIMA,

Karachi, February 17.

