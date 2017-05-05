Modern education in Pakistan is often criticised for being based on rote learning rather than problem solving.

Education system seems to be producing zombies since in most of the schools; students spend their time in preparing for competitive exams rather than learning or playing.



The text books are not proper and according to the curriculum.

This causes many difficulties to the students as well as teachers.

The curriculum should be flexible, rearranged or revised, if required.

But, in our country, no proper rules are followed by any one.

That’s why we are still moving backwards instead of progressing ahead.



Today’s student is a leader of tomorrow.



It’s an appeal to the government, to kindly look into this matter as soon as possible.



HAFSA KHILJI,

Karachi, April 14.

